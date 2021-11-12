Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating suspicious death of 5-year-old boy

Quick Read
NZ Herald

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 5-year-old boy.

The child died in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital after an incident at a property in Te Puna, in the Bay of Plenty, last Monday.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police said emergency services were called to a house where the boy was found with injuries.

Read More

"He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland."

The boy succumbed to his injuries this morning, police said.

The nature of those injuries has not been revealed by authorities.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson confirmed that the boy's death is being treated as suspicious and that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at some point today.

"Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post-mortem has been completed," Rawlinson said.