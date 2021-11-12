Police investigating suspicious death of 5-year-old boy

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 5-year-old boy.

The child died in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital after an incident at a property in Te Puna, in the Bay of Plenty, last Monday.

Police said emergency services were called to a house where the boy was found with injuries.

"He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland."

The boy succumbed to his injuries this morning, police said.

The nature of those injuries has not been revealed by authorities.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson confirmed that the boy's death is being treated as suspicious and that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at some point today.

"Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post-mortem has been completed," Rawlinson said.