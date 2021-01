Police have cordoned off an area of Plunket St, Hastings, to investigate a sudden death. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in an industrial area of Hastings, Hawke's Bay.

Officers were called to an address on Plunket St in the suburb of Saint Leonards about 10.40am on Monday.

Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the death, according to a police spokeswoman.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be undertaken.

