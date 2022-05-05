Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened two weeks ago in central Wellington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said the victim was sexually assaulted at her home in Te Aro on Saturday, April 23.

Pritchard said police were keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith St between midnight and 2.30am, or anyone who has any information which could assist their investigation.

"Police are following strong lines of inquiry to identify this male."

Pritchard said they would also like to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar offending in the Te Aro and Aro Valley area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220423/9551, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Wellington has recently been grappling with city safety issues and people feeling unsafe when walking the streets at night.

In an unrelated incident on the same weekend of the sexual assault, a gang shooting on Dixon St left two people critically injured.

Seven people have been arrested in relation to the early morning shooting, which police believe is linked to a second shooting hours later in Tawa.

Last weekend, about 100 teenagers were reportedly involved a late-night street fight in Newtown.

About 35 officers were required to clear the area and one person was arrested for breach of the peace.

Local Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the teenagers were out of control and residents were scared for their own safety.