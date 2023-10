Emergency services are responding.

A low-flying topdressing plane sparked incorrect fears of a crash and a full emergency services response in Mercer, Waikato, this morning.

Police and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter service responded to a report of a plane crash just before 8.30am.

However police later confirmed the report was incorrect. The aircraft was a low-flying topdressing plane and a witness had wrongly thought they had seen smoke coming from the aircraft.

Emergency services have been stood down.