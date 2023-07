A report of human bones found at a Flaxmere house is being investigated. Photo / File

Police are investigating a report of human bones found at a Flaxmere residence on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report that something which appeared to be human bones had been found at a residence on Montrose St about 10.50am.

The spokeswoman said police had arrived on the scene about 11.30am and were making their initial inquiries.

MORE TO COME