Police investigating reports of gunshot in West Auckland

25 May, 2022

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being discharged in West Auckland tonight.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were headed to an address on Vina Place in Massey after they received reports of a gunshot being heard.

No injuries had been reported. Police are currently in the area.

A witness at the scene told the Herald police had blocked public access to Vina Pl and were currently inspecting the area.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was related to the recent spate of shootings linked to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

Across last night and this morning, seven shootings occurred across the city - four in the space of an hour.

Four took place in South Auckland, while three were in West Auckland.

Armed police outside a house in Glen Osborne Terrace, Flat Bush after a drive by shooting overnight. Photo / Tom Dillane

Five of the properties targeted in shootings overnight have in the past had links to gangs, but two of the addresses had no links currently to gangs.

Police superintendent Jill Rogers confirmed there had been 12 firearms offences across the city since Sunday.

No arrests have been made after seven shootings beginning on Tuesday evening. Rogers also confirmed that a district-wide order was made last night for all officers in Auckland to be armed. The order has since ended.

Rogers believed that a number of the weapons used were high-powered rifles, which carry an "enormous" risk to the community.

"These are family homes with children."

Auckland investigators were working with officers in Northland to determine if there were links between incidents in the two areas.

In the coming days, communities of the areas impacted would notice a high police presence.

