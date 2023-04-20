"This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chistlehurst Street where she has been subjected to an assault," police said. The reserve area is Dalmatia Green Reserve in West Auckland. Photo / Google

"This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chistlehurst Street where she has been subjected to an assault," police said. The reserve area is Dalmatia Green Reserve in West Auckland. Photo / Google

A man seriously assaulted a teenage girl after going into her home and then pursuing her to a West Auckland park.

Police are investigating the case and say a man entered a property on Parma Place in Sunnyvale Wednesday morning, startling the girl.

“This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chistlehurst Street where she has been subjected to an assault,” police said.

”Police have examined a section of the reserve as well as the girl’s home. An area canvass as well as an extensive CCTV phase in the investigation is also well underway.

“Police recognise this will incident be unsettling for the community, and we would like to reassure them that our investigation team is working to establish the circumstances and identify the offender involved.”

Police have asked anyone in the community who witnessed suspicious activity around the Parma Place, Chistlehurst Street, Newham place and Bloom Crescent areas on Wednesday morning to get in contact with them.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson told the Herald the community were “really freaking out, they’re really upset”.

”It sounded pretty serious, but at the same time look we’re still in a bit of a vacuum of information, we’re still learning a lot about what is happening.”

Henderson said the police were “well on top of it” but if community members do have any information he urges them to contact the police.

”I under that the Sunnyvale community are hurting and that they’re really on edge. I hope that with the release of information it will start to feel a little bit calmer while the police do their work.”

More to come.