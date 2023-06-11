Police investigating possible shooting in Manukau

Police are investigating a possible shooting in Manakau. Photo / File

Police are investigating a possible shooting in Manukau this evening, the third firearms incident in 48 hours in South Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to an incident on Jack Conway Ave after it was reported at 6.05pm.

An eyewitness told police there had been a shooting; however, police have yet to locate the victim or offender.

This comes after a shooting at a residential Ōtara address last night where gunshots were allegedly fired at the property. No one was injured.

Armed police were on the scene today while a scene examination took place.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to the report on Sandra Ave around 7.40pm yesterday. A vehicle was located and seized.

Police also responded to another firearms incident in Ōtara on Bampeid Rd around 8pm on Friday.

No one was injured in that incident.

Inquiries into the two incidents are ongoing, including whether they are linked.

Police ask anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact them on 105 or report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



