Police investigating multiple assaults across Napier and Hastings

A teenager was sent to hospital with a broken bone after an assault in Maraenui, one of at least three assaults police are investigating across Napier and Hastings over the past week.

Police say they are appealing for witnesses after two teens were assaulted by two people in Maraenui, Napier.

The offenders took some of the victim’s belongings before leaving the scene on Richmond St, Maraenui, around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

One of the victims was treated in hospital for a broken bone, while the other received an injury to their hand but did not need to be treated in hospital.

Police urged those with information about the incident or any witnesses to contact police either by calling 105 or online, referencing file number 230504/7785.

Detective Constable Mike Godwin said this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Every member of our community should be able to walk through our neighbourhoods and be safe and feel safe,” Godwin said.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to identify these people and hold them to account for their actions.”

Inquiries are also ongoing into an assault which occurred in Flaxmere on Wednesday during an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.

A silver Mitsubishi Mirage and another small silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Fit or a similar vehicle, are believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened on Caernarvron Dr about 6.30pm, according to a police statement.

“Police are particularly interested in speaking with three men who were seen exiting one of the vehicles with a weapon (not a firearm),” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, referencing file number 230502/1055.

Inquiries are still ongoing into an assault at a commercial property on Thackeray St last Friday, about 9.30pm.

“The offender exited a white vehicle and approached the commercial premises where the member of the public was,” the police spokesman said.

“It appears one person received minor to moderate injuries. Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.”

Once again, police asked anyone with information that may assist in their inquiries to contact them, referencing file number 230503/4353.