Police at the scene of a death on Ocean View Rd, Hillcrest. Photo / Ben Leahy

Armed police are at the scene of an overnight death on Auckland's North Shore.

Police confirmed a man had died at the scene after reports of an altercation at a property on Ocean View Rd, in Hillcrest, just after 10pm.

"At this early stage of the investigation, the exact circumstances of the man's death are unclear and we are treating the death as unexplained."

A police spokeswoman said a person had been arrested at the scene - but has been charged with an unrelated matter.

Part of Ocean View Rd has been closed off to the public due to what has been described as a "police incident" overnight.

At the scene this morning, a blue tent has been put up outside and police tape circles the area - including at least two cars parked outside the property.

An armed officer is guarding the scene.

One neighbour told the Herald they were jogging past this morning and saw armed police.

They had heard police helicopters last night but no other commotion, they said.

A second neighbour reported hearing screaming last night - before Police arrived.

However, she did not know any more than that. The woman said the neighbourhood was otherwise quiet.

OCEAN VIEW RD, HILLCREST - 6:00AM

Auckland Transport alerted motorists to the situation at 6am, saying the road is closed between Pupuke Rd and Alton Ave.

"Allow extra time for diversions in this area this morning."

Police have been approached for more information.