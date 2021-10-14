Police investigating man traps set up beside Napier river

Illegal man traps have been removed at beside the Tūtaekurī River, sparking the cancellation of Cyclocross events. Photo File

Man traps have been removed at Lennox Park beside the Tūtaekurī River and have sparked the cancellation of all Cyclocross Hawke's Bay events at the riverside park.

The traps have been reported to police, Hawke's Bay Regional Council said.

Council Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley said the traps had been removed.

"We are advising the public to take extreme care when walking or cycling in the area.

"This type of incident reinforces the need for greater surveillance on our rivers and access ways."

He urged the public to report any of these types of things to police or Regional Council (06 835 9200) as soon as possible.