Police investigating deaths in Christchurch and Wellington

Police were called and investigating both deaths. File photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating the deaths of two people today - one in Christchurch and one in Wellington.

A homicide investigation has been launched in relation to the Christchurch death, police confirmed tonight.

"A person has died after being located with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham, Christchurch this afternoon ... residents in the area can expect to see a continued police presence."

It's understood emergency services were alerted just after 3pm.

More information would be provided as it became available, police said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating after a woman was found dead at a property in suburban Wellington tonight.

Emergency services were called to the address on Brooklyn Rd, in the suburb of Mt Cook, at 6.30pm, police said.



"Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the woman's death. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."