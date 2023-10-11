Police investigating death of man in Ruakākā

Police were called at 4.08am to find a man lying dead on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā. Photo / 123RF

A 24-year-old man has been found dead in Ruakākā early this morning, with police treating his death as “unexplained”.

Northland police were called to Peter Snell Rd at 4.08am.

On arrival they found the man lying dead on the road, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are now working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“A scene examination has begun where the deceased man was found.”

Police have closed Peter Snell Rd between Tamingi St and Tamure Place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police apologised for any inconvenience caused to commuters.