Police investigate Cambridge homicide after woman found dead, search underway in Te Aroha. Video / Mike Scott

Police have arrested a man in Te Aroha while investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a Waikato property overnight.

Police responded to reports of the incident in Cambridge at about 1.20am and found the woman dead at an address in Richmond St.

This afternoon, police said one man had been arrested and was speaking to officers.

An update on what charges the man will face will be provided later, police said, adding they were not seeking anyone else.

"We know this was a distressing incident for our Te Aroha and Cambridge communities and we want to thank them for their understanding while we made enquiries to locate him," a statement from police read.

"The community should expect to see an increased police presence while staff continue the investigation into the woman's death."

A scene examination at the Richmond St address, where the woman was found, is continuing.

At the scene, an area was cordoned off on Richmond St. A silver Daihatsu Mira vehicle that was parked haphazardly in the middle of the street inside the cordon has since been removed.

The cordon has since been taken down and the street is open but police have restricted access to the property.

A resident of Richmond St was shocked after hearing about the homicide.

She described the street as quiet and full of friendly and helpful people.

"It's quite a shock because you wouldn't expect this to happen in Cambridge and not in a street like this either, where we've got lots of kids as well as elderly people."

"It is a very quiet neighbourhood, we've [had] someone hooning up the road every now and then but other than that it's about as loud as it gets."

Meanwhile, people who said they were "family members" arrived at the scene abruptly.

They drove along the footpath of Richmond St to get past a tow truck that was driving down the street. Two females are currently speaking to police outside the cordon.

They are asking police if they can retrieve a dog from the property.

The two family members could be heard saying that the woman was a part of the Māori Wardens.

Another two family members arrived at the scene and spoke with police. One could be heard saying "it was his car" - indicating to the car that was it the middle of the street.

Forensic officers could be seen working inside the scene.

Police at the scene in Cambridge where a woman's body was found at a property. A silver Daihatsu Mira car was parked haphazardly inside the cordon. Photo / Mike Scott

The police investigation has spanned to Te Aroha - more than 50km away from the scene - as officers work to locate the offender.

"Police are making inquiries to locate the alleged offender, including in the wider Te Aroha area.

"We want to reassure the community we have a number of staff making inquiries to locate the offender and there will be an increased police presence while these inquiries are under way."

People are asked to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

Earlier, motorists travelling near Te Aroha were advised to not pick up hitchhikers as police investigated.

Police were seen stopping and checking vehicles as they left the town.

Matamata-Piako District Council mayor Ash Tanner urged residents to "stay safe" and follow police directions.