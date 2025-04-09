The school’s executive principal Graeme Budler said the teacher had been put on paid leave while the investigation takes place.

“To the best of our knowledge this is an isolated matter, the allegations concern four students, and relate to outdated disciplinary practices that do not align with our school values, professional teaching standards, or New Zealand law,” Budler said in an emailed statement to the Herald.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously and followed proper process including acting swiftly to notify the appropriate authorities.”

Counselling had been offered to everyone affected, Budler said.

The school was “also mindful of the risk of misinformation, especially in sensitive matters like this”, noting “the use of the word assault is very broad”, he said.

“We are limited in what we can say while an investigation is under way.”

They were fully cooperating with the investigation and would provide updates when appropriate, Budler said.

“In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of the teacher and students is respected.”

Almost 2000 pupils attend the year 1 to 13 school across its junior and senior campuses at Silverdale and Red Beach, respectively.

The school works in partnership with Christian parents to provide “a Christian-centred learning environment based on Biblical truth and practice as recognised by adherents of the evangelical Christian faith”, according to its website.

It strived to provide students “with a stimulating and safe environment to support meaningful learning”.

“Most importantly, we insist on appointing quality, committed, enthusiastic and talented Christian teachers passionate about educating young people.

“We value our staff and are committed to equipping our educators to engage your child in a learning journey that is exciting, authentic and, importantly, Christ-centred.”

