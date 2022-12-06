Police investigating alleged sexual assault of young woman

Police are following a number of inquiries into the incident and have asked the community to help. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a sexual assault of a young woman in Christchurch.

The young woman was assaulted near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park about 9pm on Saturday.

The Herald understands the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said on Tuesday police were following a number of inquiries following the incident.

Police were seeking assistance from the community and anyone who was in the area at the time.

“This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends.”

Wells said he understood the community would be on high alert following news of the assault. He reassured them the police are “working hard to find the person responsible”.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police is asked to call 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number ‘221204/2416′.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.