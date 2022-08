Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A person is in a critical condition after two people were hit by a car in Thorndon last night.

Wellington police were called to the corner of St Mary St and Tinakori Rd shortly before 7pm, where they found the two injured pedestrians.

Both were taken to hospital, where they remained this morning - one in intensive care and the other in a stable condition on a ward.

A police spokesperson told the Herald investigations into the crash are ongoing.