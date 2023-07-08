An area has been cordoned off by police near a fruit and vegetable shop and bottle store on Pages Road not far from Cowles Stadium. New Zealand Herald photograph by George Heard

Police are investigating after a person was injured in an assault in the suburb of Wainoni this weekend.

Officers have been doorknocking in the area asking residents if they heard or saw anything after the incident.

Residents in the area said they had been spoken to by police this morning.

“Cops came door knocking this morning, said there had been an assault and did we hear anything,” said one woman on a community social media page.

Police confirmed they were investigating an assault on Pages Road in Christchurch last night.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information that can assist with enquires is urged to contact Police on 105 referencing 230708/1513.



