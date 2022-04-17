Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Police are due to speak with staff at a Kmart store in Hamilton after staff members were assaulted by at least two women allegedly trying to leave the store without paying for goods.

In a video posted to Facebook, security staff can be seen wrestling with one woman pulling a young female security officer's hair.

Another woman - armed with kitchen tongs - uses them to stab the back of the young female security staffer before stabbing a male staff member trying to stop her from taking goods out of the store.

A member of the public, wearing a red hat, steps in trying to help as the first woman continues to pull at the young security guard's hair.

Staff at a Kmart in Hamilton can be seen being assaulted by two women. Image / Facebook

Staff can be heard saying: "Let go of her hair!"

One woman yells out: "Get f***ed! F**k off!"

Other members of the public can be seen standing back as one of the women manages to break through carrying a bunch of clothes and what appears to be a hair straightener.

It is understood the pair managed to get away. After the incident, staff closed the store.

Police confirmed they received a report of an assault at a commercial property on Bryce St just after 11.30pm on Saturday.

"It looks like two people were injured but declined medical assistance," a statement said.

Police officers responded but were unable to find any staff still on site, police said.

Authorities are set to follow up with staff at the premises today.

The incident came hours before police received a report of a theft at another Kmart on Ford Rd, in Napier, yesterday.

Police were alerted to the situation at 3.37pm and were told goods were taken from the premises.