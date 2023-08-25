Gunshots have been fired from a vehicle in two different parts of Auckland tonight. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating reports that gunshots have been fired from a vehicle in two separate locations across Auckland tonight.

A police spokesperson said the first incident occurred on Merivale Avenue in Epsom around 7.15pm.

The next was reported around 7.30pm on Seacliffe Rd in Hillsborough.

“No one was injured in either incident,” police said.

Police’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is attending both locations and examinations are being conducted. Enquiries are ongoing.