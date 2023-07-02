Police were called to Guyton St around 9.40pm on June 30. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to Guyton St around 9.40pm on June 30. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police were called to Guyton St on Friday night following reports of disorder.

A Police spokesperson said a group known to each other was fighting around 9.40pm.

Multiple weapons - not firearms - were seized.

“A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to appear in court on July 4 on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry.”

Members of the public that witnessed the incident or have information that may assist police in their investigation can contact 105 with reference file number 230701/4737.

Alternatively, they can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.