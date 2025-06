A person was found unconscious at an North Canterbury address, but later died at the scene.

Police are investigating the death of a person who was initially found unconscious by emergency services at an address in the Canterbury town of Amberley.

The death is being treated as unexplained, police said in a statement.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 2.50pm that a person was found unconscious at an address on Carters Rd.

“Sadly, the person has died at the scene,” police said.

Amberley is located about 40km north of Christchurch.