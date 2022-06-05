Police said the 65-year-old was located in her home by a member of her extended family shortly after 10am today. Photo / NZ Herald

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman at her Onehunga home and neighbours say they have been told by police that she may have been killed

The 65-year-old was located in her home by a member of her extended family shortly after 10am today.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said the family member had gone to the address after being unable to reach her by phone.

"The woman's death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, and a large team of detectives continue to work on the investigation."

A scene examination is underway and is expected to take several days.

"Police would like to reassure the community that there is no risk to public safety in relation to this death," he said.

An empty house next to the state house where the woman died is also cordoned off behind police tape. Photo / NZ Herald

A hearse owned by Kāinga Ora was at the scene in Moana Ave at around 5:15pm and a tent from the specialist search group has been put up and a stretcher is waiting outside.

A woman living across the road from the crime scene said police had told her they believed the woman had been killed.

She said the 65-year-old woman lived alone in the state house.

A police Constable had spent several hours interviewing a distraught family member at the neighbour's house, she said.

She understood the woman had died sometime between midnight and 5am and was discovered by a family member.

"It must have been really bad."

The neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was fed up with Auckland and wished she had left the city.

"Horrible, horrible. Auckland used to be so wonderful."