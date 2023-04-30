Police were alerted to the unexplained death in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo / File

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Palmerston, Otago.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the unexplained death, at an address in Mull St, around 12.15am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time,” police said.

A member of the public told the Herald, “They [police] had a massive tent erected outside a house on Mull Street that was cordoned off with police tape and had a private security firm guard outside”.

Further information will be released when available, said police.