Police investigating after person found dead in Rangiora home

The person’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, police said. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Canterbury police are making inquiries after a Rangiora resident was found dead in their home last night.

Police were called to the property on Tyler St in the Canterbury township at 7.40pm yesterday. Officers found one person deceased at the address.

A scene guard was put in place overnight, and police have said residents can expect to see a continued police presence as the investigation continues.

