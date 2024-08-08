Police at Mobil in Brookfield on Thursday. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Police are investigating an incident at Mobil in Brookfield, Tauranga.

SunLive understood a robbery took place at the service station overnight, but police said it was too early in the investigation to confirm details.

In a statement to SunLive this morning, a police spokesperson said enquiries were in their early stages.

“Police were called shortly before 9pm to a service station on Otumoetai Rd, Brookfield after a report of a group of people entering the premises and demanding items.

“There were no injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”