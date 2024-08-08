Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police investigate incident at Tauranga Mobil service station

SunLive
Quick Read
Police at Mobil in Brookfield on Thursday. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Police at Mobil in Brookfield on Thursday. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Police are investigating an incident at Mobil in Brookfield, Tauranga.

SunLive understood a robbery took place at the service station overnight, but police said it was too early in the investigation to confirm details.

In a statement to SunLive this morning, a police spokesperson said enquiries were in their early stages.

“Police were called shortly before 9pm to a service station on Otumoetai Rd, Brookfield after a report of a group of people entering the premises and demanding items.

“There were no injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police remained at the scene this morning.

SunLive approached Mobil for comment, but a spokesperson said they “won’t be commenting on an ongoing police investigation”.

- SunLive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand