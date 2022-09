A cordon has been put up around a property in Normanby, South Taranaki after the discovery of human remains. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating after the discovery of human remains on a property near a cemetery on Austin Rd East in Normanby, South Taranaki.

The area has been cordoned off while a scene examination takes place.

Inquiries are in the very early stages and are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the discovery.