Police investigate 'gang-related' horse killing and fire

Police are investigating the killing of a horse and suspicious shed fire in Hawke's Bay.

The incidents are thought to be gang-related.

Just before 7am on Friday, police were told a horse had been killed in a paddock in Bridge Pā, near Hastings.

Police believed the horse belonged to a gang member.

And Just before 10pm on Sunday, firefighters were called to a blaze in a shed, also in Bridge Pā.

Two fire trucks and a water tanker battled the blaze for about an hour and a half.

No-one was injured and no charges have been laid for either incident.

"Police continue to investigate both of these incidents and any possible links between the incidents, as well as any gang connections, will form part of those investigations," a spokesperson said.

