Bella Mulligan, 57, died on December 11, 2021, from a drug overdose at a Wellington party.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 57-year-old woman two months after she died from a drug overdose at a Wellington real-estate boss's home.

Bella Mulligan died on December 11 last year at the home of Harcourts Johnsonville franchise owner Paul Ellis on The Terrace in Wellington CBD.

However, the Herald understands Mulligan did not take the drugs at Ellis' own Christmas Party that night, but at a separate event she had left Ellis' party earlier to attend.

After leaving Ellis' Harcourts staff Christmas Party on December 11, it is understood Mulligan attended another gathering connected with her husband's Johnsonville mechanics business, Motor Doctors, where she took drugs.

"She wasn't in the real estate industry. She was an admin person or a marketing person but she was not a sales person [real estate agent]," a source told the Herald.

Mulligan was a marketing account director for the company Oracle and worked with the Harcourts Johnsonville franchise.

"She went to the Harcourts party first, then went onto another party which was at her husband's," the source said.

"It appears there she took the drugs, then went on somewhere else, felt unwell, and she was downtown [Wellington CBD] when she felt unwell.

"Ellis lives on The Terrace in Wellington, so because she was close to that they took her back to Ellis' where she went downhill rapidly and that's when they called for help but by that stage she was too far gone."

The Terrace, Wellington, where Bella Mulligan died at a party on December 11, 2021. Source / Google

Ellis would not comment on the incident when contacted by the Herald.

Police would not confirm the alleged presence of a police officer at the Motor Doctors party where Mulligan took drugs, when questioned about it by the Herald.

"Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner," a police spokesperson said.

"The coroner will release their finding in due course. As such, we are unable to provide any comment."

Several tributes online to Mulligan from December last year through to the end of January describe her as a "dear friend" and a "wonderful woman".

Her funeral service was at Old Saint Paul's church in Wellington on December 17.

Mulligan's husband John has been contacted for comment.