A car on Longfellow Ave is surrounded by police after flipping. Photo / Warren Buckland

A police officer has minor injuries after fleeing man crashed into an unmarked police car in Napier.

The car the man was in flipped onto its roof on Longfellow Ave on Monday morning and he ran from the scene. He has yet to be found. Inquiries are continuing.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said police were conducting a routine traffic stop on Percy Spiller Ave at about 10.20am when the vehicle left the scene.

“While working to locate the vehicle, an unmarked police car was hit by the alleged offender. The police officer involved sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment.”

Police were in the vicinity of Percy Spiller Ave about 10.30am. Photo / Google

The spokesperson said the man fleeing had been picked up by another vehicle. Firearms were located at the scene.

There was an increased police presence in the area while police worked to locate the man.

* If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please contact 111 quoting event number P052908718. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.