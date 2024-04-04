Police are at an incident that has closed a street in the Rotorua CBD.
A Rotorua Daily Post photographer on Arawa St said a person was on the roof of a building and there was a police presence in the area.
The person appeared “angry” and “distressed” and was “talking about Palestine”, he said.
The person also performed a haka.
There are police staff on the roof and the ground and “pockets” of onlookers.
Arawa St is closed between Tutanekai St and Amohia St.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared to be a mental health-related incident.
More to come.