Police at the scene at Clendon Park this afternoon in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police scene examination tent has been erected over a driveway and officers in boiler suits can be seen at a South Auckland property this afternoon.

Up to eight police vehicles are also at Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park, which neighbours say has been blocked off.

Police confirmed they were responding to an "incident" in the residential street.

Officers have been at the scene since about noon, a neighbour said.

Police at the scene in Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are saying little so far, however.

"Our inquiries are in the very early stages, however there is no immediate risk to the public in relation to this incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"Further information will be provided when available."

A man living a couple of doors away from the scene said police hadn't told residents much so far.

"They just mentioned to me it's a crime scene."

He hadn't heard any people in distress, but another neighbour's dogs had been noisy about 1am or 2am.

"There was a lot of barking."

A young woman, man aged in about his 30s and an "old" man lived at the property now subject to police attention, the neighbour said.

Previous occupants had been the subject of police visits in the past, but not the current ones.

"Bikies" would sometimes visit the property, he said.

A police tent has been erected in the driveway of a property in Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Moncrieff Ave was a "pretty solid street" and he was comfortable living there, the man said.

"There's a few issues, but nothing serious."