Road block at 12th Avenue. Photo / Alex Cairns

Devonport Rd in Tauranga is closed following reports of a man with a weapon.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the road was closed between 12th Ave and 13th Ave due to an ongoing police incident.

Members of the public are asked to remain clear of the area.

Police were called to an address on Devonport Rd around 7am.

Police at the scene near the intersection with Devonport Rd and 12th Ave. Photo / Alex Cairns

A spokeswoman said that, as a precaution, armed police were on site and the area had been cordoned off.

She said the man was still inside the address and police were trying to speak with him.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said a house on the corner of Devonport Rd and 12th Ave appears to be the house in question.

About four AOS staff can be seen on the property.

Loud talking can be heard but no words can be made out.

More to come.