Both northbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway were briefly blocked after an incident near the Bombay on-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said a “police issue” saw traffic come to a stop on both lanes but quickly cleared.
“This issue quickly cleared. Allow extra time as delays northbound through the area ease.”
A police spokesperson told the Herald one person has been taken into custody after an incident where a vehicle failed to stop for police.
The incident is not believed to be connected to a manhunt for three escaped prisoners, who escaped custody on an Auckland motorway on Saturday.