A police issue has both northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway blocked after Bombay on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

A police issue has both northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway blocked after Bombay on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

Both northbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway were briefly blocked after an incident near the Bombay on-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said a “police issue” saw traffic come to a stop on both lanes but quickly cleared.

“This issue quickly cleared. Allow extra time as delays northbound through the area ease.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald one person has been taken into custody after an incident where a vehicle failed to stop for police.

The incident is not believed to be connected to a manhunt for three escaped prisoners, who escaped custody on an Auckland motorway on Saturday.

UPDATE 12:20PM

This issue quickly cleared. Allow extra time as delays northbound through the area ease. ^TP https://t.co/sgduUAn6ah — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 12, 2023



