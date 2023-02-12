Voyager 2022 media awards
Police incident blocks both northbound lanes on Southern Motorway near Bombay

NZ Herald
A police issue has both northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway blocked after Bombay on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

Both northbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway were briefly blocked after an incident near the Bombay on-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said a “police issue” saw traffic come to a stop on both lanes but quickly cleared.

“This issue quickly cleared. Allow extra time as delays northbound through the area ease.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald one person has been taken into custody after an incident where a vehicle failed to stop for police.

The incident is not believed to be connected to a manhunt for three escaped prisoners, who escaped custody on an Auckland motorway on Saturday.


