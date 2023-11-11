Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police in the dark over whether Comancheros gang boss Duax Ngakuru will stand trial on drugs and money laundering charges in Turkey or New Zealand

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
Duax Ngakuru, the "Supreme Commander" of the Comancheros motorcycle club, on board a luxury yacht in Turkey. Photo / Facebook

Duax Ngakuru, the "Supreme Commander" of the Comancheros motorcycle club, on board a luxury yacht in Turkey. Photo / Facebook

Police are in the dark as to whether New Zealand’s most wanted man will be sent home to stand trial on serious organised crime charges, or prosecuted in Turkey where he was arrested in dramatic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand