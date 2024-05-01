Shoppers call out supermarkets for overcharging underweight chicken and Londoners in shock after horrific sword attack in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Reports of Dangerous behaviour and damage to public land have led police to seize a number of dirt bikes in Huntly.

Meanwhile, two people have been charged with failing to stop, obstruction and disorderly behaviour.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said the seizures, part of ongoing Operation Hawk, focused on illegal street racing and antisocial behaviour causing fear and disruption in the community.

“In the past few months, police have become aware of increasing incidents of dirt bikes being ridden in a dangerous and disruptive manner, particularly around the Huntly area,” Loughrin said.

Police allege that the behaviour included riding with balaclavas on, in groups along paths, weaving across roads at speed and causing damage to public land including parks and reserves.

“[Yesterday] morning, Waikato West and road policing staff supported by police’s tactical squads executed a series of warrants in Huntly,” Loughrin said.

“As a result, two people are facing charges including failing to stop and obstruction and disorderly behaviour.”

Loughrin said the seizures and charges were only the “first phase” and police would continue to target this type of behaviour to ensure communities could feel safe.

“We are actively investigating further incidents and will continue to hold offenders accountable, and impound vehicles involved in this behaviour.”

Loughrin said police have engaged with the community and key leaders to get an understanding of the offending and its impacts while actively investigating reports and collecting evidence.

Operation Hawk is part of Waikato Police’s ongoing focus on targeting and disrupting antisocial driving behaviour by vehicles on roads that pose a risk to the public, Police said in a statement.

“This behaviour won’t be tolerated and we will actively investigate,” Loughrin said.

“However, we do need assistance from the public and urge the community to report this offending and behaviour so that we can identify these people and hold them to account.”

Anyone with information, including photos of videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.