Police hunting thieves after two Christchurch businesses targeted overnight

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police in Christchurch are investigating two burglaries in the city overnight. Photo / File

Police in Christchurch are hunting those responsible for burglaries at two separate businesses in the city overnight.

Officers were called to a ram raid incident at a commercial premises on Main South Rd, in Hornby, about 4.30am.

Two people used a stolen vehicle to gain access to the property, a spokeswoman said.

“The offenders then stole an unknown number of goods before fleeing the scene.”

Less than an hour later, authorities were called to another commercial property on Lincoln Rd, in Addington.

The incident happened about 5.20am, police said.

An unknown number of people broke into the premises and stole goods before they left.

It is not known whether the two incidents are linked.

However, police said inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.

Can you help? Anyone with information that may help Police is urged to call 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111



