Police hunting hit and run vehicle that collided with pedestrian in Mangere

NZ Herald
Police are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene after it collided with a pedestrian this evening in Mangere, Auckland.

Emergency services rushed to Massey Rd, between Thomas Rd and Plumley Cr, about 10pm.

A worker at a local petrol station told the Herald someone had been hit by a car, and that they were bleeding from injuries to their head.

The pedestrian was “moderately” injured, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle fled the scene after the incident and area enquiries were ongoing.


