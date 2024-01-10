Police are investigating the incident.

Auckland police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a pro-Palestine supporter with a metal pole during a protest yesterday.

A spokesperson for police said the assault occurred at 5.30pm on Omahu Rd after a conflict between two groups of protesters.

“A man approached a group of protesters and an altercation has ensued between both parties. Another protester approached and began to film, before being assaulted by the man and suffering a small laceration. He then fled from Omahu Rd towards Greenlane.”

Police are carrying out inquiries to find the man involved, but so far have not located him.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and ask that anyone with information contact Police by calling 105 and referencing file number 240111/7752.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Video of the incident seen by the Herald shows the man striking out towards the group of protesters with a metal rod after saying “we’re going to kill all of them”, seemingly referencing people in Gaza.

He then walks away, being pursued by the protesters who were saying they were going to “deal with him”.



