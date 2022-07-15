Police hunt man after slew of indecent acts in Christchurch red zone

After a slew of reports of predatory behaviour that has been escalating in the Dallington red zone Police have turned to the public to help catch a male who performed indecent acts. Video / Ten 7 Aotearoa / New Zealand Police

After a slew of reports of predatory behaviour that has been escalating in the Dallington red zone Police have turned to the public to help catch a male who performed indecent acts. Video / Ten 7 Aotearoa / New Zealand Police

Christchurch police have appealed for the public's help identifying a man whose predatory behaviour has been escalating in the Dallington red zone.

Four victims have reported incidents in which they were allegedly approached by a male who performed indecent acts and in some cases assaulted the women.

"Due to the pattern of the attacks and the similar descriptions provided by each of the victims, police believe these incidents to be linked," Constable Zarah Dettmer told Ten 7 Aotearoa.

The first reported incident tok place at 6.30am on Monday, November 22, 2021, on Retreat Rd. The victim was on her morning run when a male she ran past subjected her to an indecent assault.

The second incident was at 7am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, on Retreat Rd. A woman on her morning walk was approached by a man who performed an indecent act in front of her. She pulled out her phone to call police and he ran away into the red zone.

On Saturday, January 1 at 7.45am, the third incident occurred.

"Of particular concern is the escalation in behaviour. This time, a woman is walking on Swanns Road Bridge when she notices a male following behind her. Later on Bracken Street, the same male pops out from behind a bush and performs an indecent act in front of her and then grabs her by the hair, pulls her to the ground and punches her in the face. She has managed to break free and the male has run back into the bush," Dettmer said.

If you have information that could help police, call 0800 107 INFO or contact Ten 7 Aotearoa via email. Photo / Supplied

The fourth reported incident occurred on Wednesday, March 23 at 7.30am on Banks Ave.

"The victim was running and saw a man at an intersection. She said hello to him and the male has grabbed her in a bear hug, dragged her away and indecently assaulted her. She's managed to fight back, kicking him in the shins and running away."

All four victims describe him as a young european man, 163-172cm tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length wavy or curly hair parted in the middle, wearing black track pants and a black top.

"Police encourage anyone with similar experiences to come forward ... this pattern of behaviour and description could be familiar to someone in this young man's life. Helping police to identify him could prevent a further escalation of this behaviour."

If you have information that could help police, call 0800 107 INFO or contact Ten 7 Aotearoa via email.

- starnews.co.nz