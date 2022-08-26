Police are on the hunt for two people after they fled the scene when the car they were in crashed into an Auckland cemetery.
A police spokesperson said two people had been taken into custody following a traffic incident in central Auckland.
"Around 9.20am, police received a report of a stolen vehicle crashed into the side of a bridge near Karangahape Rd.
"Police attended, but the four occupants fled on foot."
The police spokersperson said they had located two of the four offenders and had taken them to hospital for a precautionary check-up.
Inquiries were ongoing to locate the remaining two offenders.
The crash occured at the intersection of Symonds St and Karangahape Rd.
The silver hatchback collided head-on with the gatepost of the Symonds St Cemetery.
A spokesperson from St John said they transported one patient with moderate injuries to Auckland hospital.
Symonds St Cemetery is a historic cemetery. Many famous people are buried there such as William Turnbull Swan, MP from 1868 to 1870, and Philip Philips, first mayor of Auckland City (1871–1874).