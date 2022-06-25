The incident took place on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch.

The incident took place on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch.

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in a suspected stabbing in Christchurch.

Two men were taken into custody after emergency services were called to an address in the suburb of Sockburn.

Police will provide further details at a press conference in Christchurch about noon today.

Ambulance teams found the woman on Cheyenne St at about 4.20pm.

"On arrival, a woman was located critically injured," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said last night.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, she died at the scene a short time later."

Price said police took two men into custody nearby.

Inquiries were ongoing "to establish exactly what has taken place".

He said the initial calls to emergency teams were reports of a woman being stabbed.

A resident said the Cheyenne St footpath appeared to be cordoned off with tape and flashing police car lights were visible.

He said he wasn't home at the time of the incident, but when he returned there was a fire engine and at least one ambulance on the scene.

"It's quite chilling really, if anything like that happens in your city or where you live," the resident said.

Cordons have been put in place in the area and police ask motorists and pedestrians to follow directions given by emergency services staff.

"Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051030807," Superintendent Price said.

Police were also called to an incident in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch, last night.

They were alerted to a report of a man allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams St near Ohoka Rd about 7.20pm.

Price said when police arrived, the man attacked their vehicle with the metal bar. The man made his way to Peraki St where police unsuccessfully tried using a Taser and pepper spray on him.

Police then fired multiple shots, critically injuring him, Price said.

Officers provided immediate first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and he was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where he remains.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Kaiapoi community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," Price said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is underway, as is standard practice.