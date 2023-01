An emergency call was made to police after a boat started taking on water near Tiritiri Matangi Island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident of “a small vessel taking on water” about 8.30am today.

A police Eagle helicopter assisted - keeping watch on the status of the boat - while a police launch was en route.

The vessel was then towed to Whangaparāoa by the police launch.