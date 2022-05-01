Ambrose was last seen in Papakura at around 8.30am on Thursday 14th April. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking the public for help in the search for 12-year-old Ambrose, who is missing in the Papakura area.

Police said Ambrose was last seen in Papakura around 8.30am on Thursday April 14 and was wearing his school uniform – white shoes, blue shorts and shirt.

Both Police and caregivers have concerns for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who sees Ambrose to call them on 111 quoting file number 220414/2115.

Meanwhile, Christchurch police have found 6-year-old Lockie, who was missing in the Bexley area.

Lockie was last seen headed to the BMX track near Bexley Road at 3.30pm. Photo / NZ Police

He was last seen headed to the BMX track near Bexley Rd at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Police thanked people who reported sightings of the boy.