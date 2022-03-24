The kegs were stashed in a stolen car. Photo / NZ Police

Police in Auckland have successfully recovered beer kegs stolen from pubs in Auckland - and shared the news with a wisecracking social post that has fans raising a glass to the boys and girls in blue.

Police announced that they had found the kegs packed on the back seat after they stopped the stolen car.

"These photos are pitcher perfect, and you can see why Police were suspicious something big was brewing when they stopped this stolen vehicle," North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police wrote on Facebook.

"A team of Waitematā's best APAs (Awesome Police Agents) soon called a malt to proceedings.

"The offenders now have some bitter pils to swallow as they have to beer the consequences of their actions."

The police signed off with a hearty "Cheers!" and a beer emoji.

Police also revealed a 34-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman are due to appear in court charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and the vehicle and the beer kegs have since been returned to their respective owners.

One publican, Steve Simms from the Birkenhead Brewing Company, raised the alarm about the thefts at the end of last month.

Simms shared video showing a group removing the empty kegs from his North Shore business, speculating that they might be onsold as barbecues.

The hapless thieves were clearly identifiable on the video, with the registration plate of their car also easily visible.

Simms posted jubilantly about the recovery of the items and he wasn't the only one happy with the police announcement, with many more frothing at the cop's pun-filled post.

"They would've been caught schooner or later," joked one.

"These people will be behind bars," another quipped.