Police follow new leads in search for missing 52-year-old man John Mills

More than 2000 vapes could be removed from shelves, is Simon Bridges the answer to merging TVNZ and RNZ & why tow truck companies are sceptical of the Government's new fleeing driver policy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 52-year-old Auckland man who went missing from his Mt Roskill home.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said they were continuing to follow lines of enquiry in relation to the missing man John Mills.

“On Wednesday, staff completed a search of an area off Cambridge Rd in Hillcrest.

“Police are now following up on multiple lines of enquiry as a result of the search.

Police completed a search of an area off Cambridge Rd in Hillcrest. Photo / NZ Police

“We are working hard to piece together what happened to Mr Mills in the lead-up to his disappearance,” he said.

Smith thanked members of the community who had already come forward with information.

“We have investigators reviewing the information provided by the community so far, and we continue to ask anyone else with information on his whereabouts to contact Police.”

Mills was reported missing from his home in Mount Roskill in Auckland in June. His car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731, was last seen in the Waikato area.

John Mills' car was a blue Nissan Pulsar. Photo / NZ Police

He is described as being around 178cm tall, of medium build, and is 52 years old.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with information, regardless of how small you may think it is,” Smith said.

“It may be relevant to our investigation and assist us in locating Mr Mills.”

Anyone who had seen Mills or his vehicle, or has any information which could assist is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220620/9565.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.