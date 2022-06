A fire was reported to emergency services at 2.30pm. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are responding to a fire in Auckland's Ōtara.

A police spokesperson said police were at the scene of a suspicious house fire in Berrett Place.

Police were called to the address about 2.30pm.

There was no indication anyone had been injured.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a single residential dwelling was "well involved" on arrival.

Three crews were on the scene.