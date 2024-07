A staged suicide alleged in Polkinghorne trial, tragedy as four people killed on our roads and pollution stops Olympics training. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Michael Craig

Police and the family of a 15-year-old girl missing in Auckland for four days are concerned for her wellbeing.

Leanah was last seen in the east Auckland suburb of St Johns on Friday, July 26.

A police spokesperson said Leanah has a medium build, is about 165cm tall and has brown eyes and long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown top, black puffer jacket and white Crocs.