Police have evacuated about 80 people from their homes in Levin tonight and sent them to a welfare centre.
The incident, which police are referring to as a self-harm incident, is on Bledisloe St.
About 80 residents from the surrounding houses were told to evacuate and sent to a welfare centre the council was using for evacuees.
Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden said all of those people have now been either placed in accommodation for the night or are staying with friends.
He told the Herald it is unknown how long it will be until they are able to return home.
"We are a little in the dark, all we know is that it is a police incident and that for the safety of the community they needed to evacuate," he said.
"It came to the realisation that the situation wasn't going to be short, we have a number of elderly people, a number of small families and they needed some security of where they were going to spend the night."
Police have told the Herald they will provide updates on the developing incident shortly.
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.