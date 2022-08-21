Police were in attendance as anti-government protestors began their convoy from Onepoto Domain on the North Shore.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition convoy has been escorted over the Harbour Bridge with police in attendance, just after 7.30am this morning.

A small group of protestors gathered at Onepoto Domain on the North Shore as they plan to make the lengthy journey down to Wellington to join the anti-government protest planned outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Police were present at Onepoto Domain while at least one police car was seen amongst the convoy.

They made have made their way over the Harbour Bridge and plan to reach Manukau just after 8am.

A small number of vehicles in the convoy were seen driving together across three lanes along the southern motorway.

Members of the convoy were seen waving to each other as they held New Zealand flags out their windows.

They are expected to reach Hamilton just after 10am

